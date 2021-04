The TVA is making its first appearance in MCU canon with Loki, but superhero fans are familiar with the idea of a time-regulating establishment, especially if they’ve watched any episodes of Netflix’s The Umbrella Academy . The plot of the Netflix original series follows a similar thread when it comes to time travel, seeing the super-powered Hargreeves siblings prevent the apocalypse (on several occasions) by going forward and backward through time. Their actions to reset the timeline aren’t exactly appreciated by a top secret agency known as The Commission, created to protect the sanctity of time; as a result, the Hargreeves often find themselves in direct conflict with the time keepers.