I Rewatched The Nanny & I Can’t Believe How Horny It Is

From there, most of the sex talk — and polite ogling — is focused on Fran. The premiere features a running joke about just what kind of escapades a young Fran got up to in her early teen years. “What do you think, you turn 14 and boom you’ve got the savoir faire and sophistication of a woman of my years and experience?” Fran asks her eldest charge, shy and sheltered Maggie Sheffield (Nicholle Tom). “Look when I was 14…” Fran has to cut herself off before revealing too much of her liberated past. Nothing Maggie can get up to as a sheepish high schooler will really seem all that rebellious in contrast to the memory of a young, wild, and free Fran Fine.