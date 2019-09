True: The '90s are in. They're back in action, even though it's only been a decade and a half since they ended. But in my mind, Fine was never out to begin with. Let's reflect for a moment on her personal style: Her favorite top was the skin-tight turtleneck (especially a black one ); an outfit was never complete without a quirky accessory (Who can forget that Moschino heart bag ?), and her collection of matching sets could easily give Taylor Swift a run for her money. Her clothing was an enviable mix of high and low: K-Mart with Dolce & Gabbana, Norma Kamali with thrifted goods. It encompasses basically everything we read on the internet today: Know your basics, and don't be afraid to jazz things up.Of course, it's hard to acknowledge Fine's fashion choices without giving a nod to some of her more obscure pieces. There was a bold, bright-orange fur coat (how very Shrimps ), sequined crop tops (à la Ashish ), and very- Miu Miu pastel pieces. Sure, it was 15 years ago, and such outlandish clothing might have been deemed crazy back then. Today, we simply call it Anna Dello Russo.