I Rewatched The Nanny & I Can’t Believe How Horny It Is

By the end of the pilot, we get a glimpse into the full sensuality of adult Fran. At the height of the episode’s central soiree, Fran — decked out in a high neck halter gown covered in red glitter, courtesy of her pageant queen cousin — poses at the top of the OG Sheffield mansion stairs. It’s such a moving sight, the party's piano player starts belting Desi Arnaz’s “The Lady in Red” as Fran's entrance music (giving The Nanny a direct connection to its sitcom ancestor I Love Lucy ). “Look at that dress!” Fran’s new boss/obvious love interest Maxwell Sheffield (Charles Shaughnessy) gasps to himself… and the woman who is in love with him, C.C. Babcock (Lauren Lane). Maxwell is a sputtering mess in the face of Fran Fine’s beauty — which is the point. Fran uses the dazzle of her looks to convince Maxwell to let his usually poorly behaved children attend the business party. The plan goes off wonderfully — except for when Maxwell finds a catering boy played by James Marsden kissing Maggie.