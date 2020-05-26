Friends. Pretty Little Liars. Game of Thrones. If you know anything about HBO Max, it’s that those marquee shows will be available on the upcoming new streaming service, which premieres on Wednesday, March 27 (its regular monthly price is $14.99).
But, HBO Max isn’t solely devoted to your tried and true TV series. The streamer is also debuting lots of new content throughout 2020. You've probably seen some of these comedies, dramas, reality shows, and documentaries popping up in Twitter discourse over the last few weeks. Legendary has the most chatter around it after the competition series came under fire for hiring Good Place actress and ballroom outsider Jameela Jamil. But, On The Record — about alleged sexual abuse in the music industry — and former TBS mystery show Search Party have also gotten their fair share of coverage.
Then, there are the series you may not have heard of yet, like Love Life, Doom Patrol, and Craftopia. Wondering if all these shows are worth your time and money in the ever-heightening streaming wars? Keep reading for a full guide to all the series HBO Max will premiere in the coming weeks, broken down by premiere date and plot.