The Circle & Too Hot To Handle Are Coming Back To Netflix, But With A Twist

Spring television season is officially upon us, reuniting audiences with some of their absolute favorite series after months of just watching whatever shows up on the Netflix top 10. Especially exciting for fans of the streamer’s reality lineup is the return of unique competition series The Circle and Too Hot to Handle, but the new seasons of these shows won’t play out exactly as you remembered them.
Netflix has announced that both The Circle and Too Hot to Handle will be returning for new installments this spring and summer. The Circle follows a group of wannabe social influencers playing an intense game of clout for a grand prize of $100,000. Too Hot to Handle saw a number of horny young adults being dropped off on a private island to attend a retreat aimed at teaching them how to have successful romantic relationships. Both series were an immediate hit with subscribers — The Circle was so popular that Netflix green-lit spinoffs in the United Kingdom, France, and Brazil — and it was only a matter of time before new seasons would be released to the public.
A new season of The Circle is set to air on April 14 with four episodes which will follow the original format. After its premiere drop, Netflix will release a number of new episodes every Thursday until the high stakes season finale airs on May 5. However, the way that we’ll watch Too Hot to Handle will be quite different because Netflix is taking a more traditional approach with the new season of the ridiculous but steamy series.
Like most streaming service offerings, we were initially able to watch the show in one sitting, episode after episode without taking a break. (I personally finished it in one day.) Starting with its premiere in June, though, new episodes of Too Hot to Handle will be released on a weekly basis, just like regular TV. It’s unfortunate, but it might actually be for the best; I’d like to think that society is maybe a little less horny now that that the world is in a slightly different place than we were last year. Who really needs to watch sex-driven people throw away thousands of dollars just to kiss now?
...Who am I kidding? I do, so I’ll be on my couch week after week watching the drama play out. The Circle will return on April 14, and Too Hot to Handle hits the platform some time in June.