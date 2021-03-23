You could find out right this moment which spring TV shows across television and streaming are worth your time. But let’s be honest, you’re not taking your eyes off of Netflix any time soon. Especially not when the streaming service promised you a buzzy new movie every week this year, on top of the many, many new series (both from the United States and abroad) premiering every few days. Between the autoplay trailers on your home screen, the constant debate of Twitter discourse, and the ever-changing Netflix Top 10, you’re going to have a lot of options thrown at you this spring.
We’re here to help. Rather than list every single new original TV show and movie coming to Netflix this season, Refinery29’s senior critics, Anne Cohen and Ariana Romero, have hand-selected the releases you should put at the top of your list this spring. We’re giving you all the details on upcoming TV blockbuster Shadow & Bone (the legacy of Game of Thrones is shaking) and the already memed Amy Adams vehicle Woman in the Window (ask Who? Weekly, the podcast). Keep reading to learn which projects you’ll be loving over the next few months, along with their premiere dates and plot information. The weather may be getting warmer, but it’ll be worth it to stay inside with these treats.