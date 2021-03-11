Many of us have spent the last year in some form of socially distanced lockdown. During that time we all found one shared comfort: television. From Tiger King to WandaVision, TV was there to connect us while we were all technically isolated in our homes. While it feels like we’ve finally (finally!) turned a corner where we’re cautiously optimistic about battling the pandemic, our collective comfort medium isn’t going to desert us just yet.
Spring 2021 is jam-packed with the kind of new and returning series that will keep you entertained on a quiet night in or while you wait for your turn to be vaccinated.
On streaming, you’ll find Netflix’s Shadow & Bone, the latest series that wants to fill the Game of Thrones-sized crater in your life, and Disney+’s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, the network’s MCU followup to WandaVision, along with many more treats (think: the return of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series). Linear TV also has quite a few draws, including the farewell season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.
Keep reading for a full guide to everything you’re going to want to binge-watch this spring, including the series that have already premiered and will continue releasing episodes as April showers turn to May flowers.