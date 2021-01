Netflix Just Revealed Its 2021 Movie Slate & It’s Stacked

If teen romance is more of your thing, then get ready — two of Netflix's biggest teen book adaptations are coming to an end this year. Both The Kissing Booth and To All the Boys I've Loved Before will premiere their highly anticipated final films, completing their tumultuous teen romance trilogies. Are Peter (Noah Centineo) and Lara Jean (Lana Condor) actually end game? Will Elle (Joey King) finally realize that Noah (Jacob Elordi) isn't really her soulmate ? We're about to find out.