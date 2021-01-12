Netflix Just Revealed Its 2021 Movie Slate & It’s Stacked

Over the past year, Netflix has come through with new title after new title across genres to keep subscribers entertained, solidifying its reputation as the streaming platform to beat. But in 2021, the streamer plans to up the ante with even more new projects for movie lovers to obsess over.
On Tuesday, Netflix released a star-studded sizzle reel revealing all of the upcoming original films that are headed to the platform this year. According to Netflix, each week will be marked by a brand new film release this year, and the films teased in the lineup are hard to ignore. The streamer recruited stars like Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot, Ryan Reynolds, Octavia Spencer, Melissa McCarthy, Halle Berry, Jason Momoa, Amy Adams, and more to drum up excitement for the movies coming down the pipeline.
"I love that I'm finally directing my first movie," shared Berry. The actress is directing and starring in the upcoming sports drama Bruised.
Netflix's 2021 rollout spans genres; we're getting horror, action, thriller, comedy, drama, and family-friend films. Other exciting releases include Lin-Manuel Miranda's Tick, Tick … Boom! (adapted from the stage musical of the same name), Malcolm & Marie, Amy Amy Adams' almost-forgotten The Woman in the Window, and the action-packed Red Notice (starring Johnson, Gadot, and Reynolds).
We're looking at more than 52 new high profile movies premiering on Netflix this year, and while it's too early to say which ones will be a hit of The Old Guard's proportions, there are a few that are already pretty much guaranteed a spot on my personal queue.
The Harder They Fall
At the top of my list is The Harder They Fall; the western about an outlaw seeking revenge stars Regina King, Idris Elba, and Jonathan Majors. Black cowboys running the west? I'm listening!
The Kissing Booth & To All The Boys I've Loved Before
If teen romance is more of your thing, then get ready — two of Netflix's biggest teen book adaptations are coming to an end this year. Both The Kissing Booth and To All the Boys I've Loved Before will premiere their highly anticipated final films, completing their tumultuous teen romance trilogies. Are Peter (Noah Centineo) and Lara Jean (Lana Condor) actually end game? Will Elle (Joey King) finally realize that Noah (Jacob Elordi) isn't really her soulmate? We're about to find out.
Don't Look Up
Don't Look Up will also premiere on Netflix in 2021, seeing Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence share a screen for the first time ever (Cate Blanchett was initially reported to appear alongside Lawrence). The Oscar winners star as a pair of underpaid astronomers who work to save the world from impending total annihilation after discovering the massive asteroid racing towards the earth. They'll be joined in the film by Timothée Chalamet, Kid Cudi, Meryl Streep, and Ariana Grande. (Given the recent events, an apocalypse movie actually is right on time.)
Nobody knows what the year holds, but one thing is for certain: Netflix will be dominating the 2021 film conversation. And that's good news for anyone who loves watching movies.