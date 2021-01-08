Welcome to 2021. This week has already offered the highest of hopes (see: the historic political success of Georgia organizers like Stacey Abrams) and one of the darkest days in American history, following the Capitol Hill terrorist uprising.
Many of us will be processing the horrible aftermath of the last few days for the rest of our lives. If you have the privilege of decompressing this weekend, you are probably going to turn to the escapist powers of Netflix. On Friday, January 8, the streamer premieres Pretend It's a City, the insider-y take on New York City from cultural doyenne Fran Lebowitz. On that same day, Netflix scratches your thriller itch with Lupin, a French series about “gentleman thief” Assane Diop (Omar Sy). Earlier in the week, the streamer debuted its latest bit of awards show bait, Pieces of a Woman starring The Crown alum Vanessa Kirby, and the zany, Nicolas Cage-hosted, History of Swear Words. You’ll also find a few emotional docuseries and more.
These are all the new Netflix offerings broken down by plot, genre, and whether you should watch something immediately or skip for now. Keep reading for the lowdown on all of these Netflix treats, including their trailers.