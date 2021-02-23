“When I talked to my mom, I was able to sit there and say, ‘Matt has everything that I would want in a husband and he makes me feel so special' … But when it came time to being able to actually talk about my feelings for you and how I felt about you, I really struggled.” Serena admits to Matt. While she originally thought she was experiencing “fear” over the enormity of the relationship, Serena realized she was wrong. It’s that Matt, as previously mentioned, “isn’t her person.” The dynamics of this situation feel like Serena is the series lead and Matt is her devastated suitor. “I’ve thought about it so much and I’ve just been emotionally torn up about it,” she says as a means of explanation. Then Serena walks Matt out — and not vice versa, as is traditional here — as though she’s already Bachelorette.