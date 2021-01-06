The Pandemic Killed Meal Prepping. Good!

While my partner's suggestion of meal planning was a big mistake, it was also an innocent one. In our previous, pre-pandemic life, he and I would often spend a Sunday afternoon cooking up a big batch of scrambled eggs and a whole pack of bacon, then putting those prepped ingredients together with shredded cheese into a stack of tortillas that could be thrown in the freezer. It pains me to admit it because it sounds so basic, but the end result was a reliably quick and filling breakfast that could be scarfed down as we rushed out the door to our respective jobs. In the year 2021, however, we're in no hurry to get anywhere and we no longer feel like we must constantly be maximizing our time and prioritizing productivity, so why the hell should we prep any of our meals in advance? Come to think of it, why did we ever feel like we needed to do it at all?