An Exhaustive List Of Boxing Day 2020’s Biggest & Best Sales

Presents are bought, packages are shipped (hopefully), and now there's only one more to-do on our 2020 lists: after-Christmas sales . On December 26 (or, as early as today!), the discount-wielding gods will grace us with one final round of half-off price tags and BOGO deals before the ball drops on New Year's Eve. All of our favorite retailers, from home to fashion and beauty, are banding together to slash prices in the name of Boxing Day — and we've culled together THE mega list of every single deal worth scoring right here.