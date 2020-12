After weeks of gift-shopping , tree-trimming, and feast-prepping, we wake up on the morning of December 26 to find that The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year is over — just. like. that. In order to augment our annual holiday comedown, we’re bringing the focus to a tradition from across the pond: Boxing Day . The post-Christmas holiday has been observed in the United Kingdom for centuries and is historically marked by leftover sandwiches, pub crawls, and other uniquely British stuff (like football matches and fancy fox hunts). And while all of this is just dandy, we’re here for another important aspect of this honorary December day: the sales . Below, we break down the ins and outs of Boxing Day — including what it is, where its name came from, and all the best deals you can expect to get out of it.