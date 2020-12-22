Boxing Day is a holiday observed on December 26 by “Commonwealth” nations like Great Britain, Northern Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Nigeria, Trinidad and Tobago, South Africa, and others. (In Ireland, it’s called St. Stephen’s Day.) While African nations that were once under British rule (Ghana, Uganda, Malawi, Zambia, and Tanzania) do mark the day with actual boxing matches, it’s more common for observing countries to host sporting events like football (Great Britain) and cricket (Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa).