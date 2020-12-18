The Best Boxing Day Deals In Canada (So Far)

Believe it or not, Boxing Day is next weekend. And whether you’re planning to shop safely in-person, or from the comfort of your couch (🙋🏻♀️), finding the best deals will require a bit of pre-planning. Just like with Black Friday, retailer and brand promotions will likely be all over the place — some Boxing Day sales have already started (!) while others are still strictly one-day-only affairs.
We’ll be sharing the top Boxing Day deals in Canada with you right here — from the best tech deals of the year to sweet discounts from independent Canadian brands to amazing prices on your fashion and beauty staples.
Note: You’ll want to check back often for updates. We’ll be updating this story as new promotions and discounts are announced.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
