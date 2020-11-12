This year, Black Friday falls on November 27, but some great Canadian deals are already starting to drop now! That means, whether you’re shopping for the year’s hottest tech, must-have winter gear, or unique holiday gift ideas, it's time to start strategizing and thinking about what you need (or just want).
And yes, you can support independent, Canadian labels on Black Friday, too — it’s not just big-box stores and international brands that are offering special pre-holiday discounts and promotions these days. We’ve highlighted a few local picks here and will continue to add more as details become available.
Heads up: You’ll want to check back often for updates and new deals. And be sure to add a few calendar reminders for your favourite Black Friday sales, since each may be kicking off on a different time or date.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
Heads up: You’ll want to check back often for updates and new deals. And be sure to add a few calendar reminders for your favourite Black Friday sales, since each may be kicking off on a different time or date.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.