Tatcha Just Launched The Dewy Serum — & My Oily Skin Can’t Get Enough

I received an early lab sample of The Dewy Serum encased in a plain, tiny vial, and I was initially trepidatious to see that the serum was milky-white and lotion-y in appearance. My oily, acne-prone skin doesn't fare well with thick products of any kind, especially when maskne is already an uninvited guest on my chin and jawline. However, the dry, brittle air outdoors (and in my drafty bedroom) has made my face feel like it's evaporated, so I was down to try a product that claimed to hydrate and lock in moisture.