Netflix Knows You Missed Kissing In 2020

Netflix also had a little something-something for the people with sex on the brain. Horny content was readily available on the platform, and we happily leaned into it while minding our business at home. Too Hot To Handle tested the bounds of celibacy by stranding a group of singles on an island and literally taxing skinship , teaching us that money truly isn't everything (especially when you haven't kissed someone in months!). And Netflix's acquisition of 365 DNI upped the ante for erotic thrillers, introducing us to the disturbingly intriguing love story between a man and his captive-turned-girlfriend. Yeah, it was dark and totally ridiculous, but it worked. I mean, have you seen Massimo?