Now that we’ve turned the calendar to December, Netflix’s most exciting new releases this week surprisingly have little to do with Christmas. On Friday, December 4, viewers will get two very different long-awaited premieres. First comes Selena: The Series , the expansive bio-drama about Selena Quintanilla, the late musical phenom who is so beloved she is often referred to mononymously. The Walking Dead star — and Twilight alum! — Christian Serratos has the honor of playing Selena for most of the series. Mank is the black and white David Fincher-directed odyssey about the gritty side of Old Hollywood movie-making.