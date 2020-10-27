Selena: The Series‘ Long-Awaited Trailer Is Just As Emotional As We Expected

In the trailer, we see one of the first moments Selena's father, Abraham, discovers her gift for singing and works to help nurture it. "If you stand around and wait for what you want, you're gonna be waiting your whole life," he tells his daughter. "You have to go and get it." We then see the rise of Selena y Los Dinos, as the Quintanilla family hits the road and plays gigs across the country to adoring fans. We witness the external struggle as the group works to get their music noticed (Tejano music was a boys' club until then) and the internal, as Suzette doubts her abilities as a drummer and A.B. works on songwriting. "When I think about being onstage, with you on the bass and Suzette on the drums, nothing else matters," Selena is heard telling her brother.