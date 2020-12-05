Netflix is in the full holiday swing. Over the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday, the streamer released a handful of merry treats, like Christmas Chronicles: Part Two and Sugar Rush Christmas.
Now that we’ve turned the calendar to December, Netflix’s most exciting new releases this week surprisingly have little to do with Christmas. On Friday, December 4, viewers will get two very different long-awaited premieres. First comes Selena: The Series, the expansive bio-drama about Selena Quintanilla, the late musical phenom who is so beloved she is often referred to mononymously. The Walking Dead star — and Twilight alum! — Christian Serratos has the honour of playing Selena for most of the series. Mank is the black and white David Fincher-directed odyssey about the gritty side of Old Hollywood movie-making.
Beyond these two giant projects you’ll find more Big Mouth and foreign language programming, along with some other special treats (greetings, Alien Worlds).
These are all the new Netflix offerings broken down by plot, genre, and whether you should watch something immediately or skip for now. Keep reading for the lowdown on all of these Netflix treats, including their trailers.