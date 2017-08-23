Ahoy! There, in the distance — it's a new Nick Kroll show headed to Netflix. The actor and comedian who helmed the eponymous sketch show The Kroll Show created and executive produced a 10-episode animated Netflix Original called Big Mouth, which will premiere on September 29 on the streaming site. Kroll created the show with Andrew Goldberg, a staff writer for Family Guy and Kroll's childhood best friend. Mark Levin and Jennifer Flackett also created and executive produced the series.
Consider Big Mouth the bildungsroman for bodily functions — the series is about the spiritual awakening of the hormonal glands, the eruption of all things gross and embarrassing. Nick Kroll voices Nick, a prepubescent boy struggling with the fact that his best friend Andrew (voiced by John Mulaney) has already hit puberty. In Big Mouth, puberty comes in the form of the "hormone monster," a sex-obsessed puberty Virgil of sorts. He's there to guide the boys through the horrors (and the joys) of puberty. (Kroll also lends his voice to the hormone monster, as well as several other characters.)
In the exclusive preview clip provided below, the hormone monster says, "Knock, knock, who's where? It's the hormone monster." The hormone monster has a habit of materializing in the worst sort of situations — like when Andrew is sleeping in a trundle bed next to his best friend, Nick.
Maya Rudolph voices the hormone monstress, a raunchy lady who guides Jessie (Jessi Klein, Inside Amy Schumer) through the female side of puberty. According to the hormone monstress, whom you can meet in the second exclusive clip provided below, being a woman requires listening to Lana Del Rey while "cutting all your tee-shirts." (She's not wrong.) Jason Mantzoukas, Jordan Peele, Fred Armisen, Jenny Slate, and Chelsea Peretti also lend their voices to the series in various roles. Mantzoukas voices Jay, a classmate of Nick and Andrew's who's not that dissimilar from Mantzoukas' character Rafi from The League.
Big Mouth is the coming-of-age tale you didn't know you needed. Self-aware and just sophomoric enough to be believable — you remember puberty, right? — the series encapsulates the sheer terror of newfound sexuality. Discover all the horror on September 29.
