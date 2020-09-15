Netflix Is Bringing Us New Episodes Of The Great British Bake Off Just In Time For Hygge Season

Right on schedule, The Great British Bake Off is officially coming back. And if GBBO says that cozy, wholesome season is officially starting, it's starting, damnit! Feel the wrath of Paul Hollywood tasting an under-proofed pastry!
Netflix announced that season 11 of the popular British baking show, (known in the U.S. as The Great British Baking Show), is heading to the streaming service on September 25.
"The tent is back open for business!" Netflix wrote on Twitter. "On September 25, an all-new season of The Great British Baking Show will start rolling out on Netflix in The US — new episodes will be available every Friday (three days after they premiere in The UK)."
Advertisement
The tent is back open for business!— Netflix (@netflix) September 15, 2020
On September 25, an all-new season of The Great British Baking Show will start rolling out on Netflix in The US — new episodes will be available every Friday (three days after they premiere in The UK) pic.twitter.com/CQdzQbTiJ6
The show was supposed to begin filming back in April, but production was postponed due to COVID-19 until mid-July. Due to increased safety measures, the show was rumored to film somewhere other than its usual tent in Welford Park. Instead, production execs told Deadline that "it's all happening in deep secret, somewhere in darkest deepest Britain in the shires.” Sounds peaceful.
Beloved celebrity judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith will be back this season, as will host Noel Fielding. Fielding's co-host Sandi Toksvig, however, left GBBO after three seasons and has been replaced by actor and comedian Matt Lucas.
It's almost time to let The Great British Bake Off sooth your soggy-bottomed soul.