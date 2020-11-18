5 Chic & Minimalist Manicures Perfect For A Low-Key Thanksgiving

With only a week until Turkey Day 2020, we've come to terms with the fact that the holiday is going to look different this year. To prevent the further spread of COVID-19, health experts suggest an at-home, no-travel Thanksgiving, which means instead of passing a communal sweet potato casserole around a table crowded with out-of-state relatives, you'll eat whatever you want and Zoom conference into family dinner from the comfort of your couch.
Despite the safety restrictions, you can still celebrate next Thursday: Pre-order a few bottles of Merlot and treat yourself to a DIY manicure beforehand. For the latter, we've rounded up the best seasonal nail-art inspiration, ahead. From glossy cranberry to plaid accents, you'll find a chic and easy manicure to make a solo Turkey Day feel extra special, even if you won't be leaving your one-bedroom apartment.