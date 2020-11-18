The Bachelorette can’t go all-in on any of these relationships because it needs to maintain each and every one for a season that can continue beyond four rushed episodes. To ensure that works, the series needs to simultaneously drum up the tensions between its silliest cast members. That is how we get far more footage of Chasen and Ed’s nonsensical feud than anyone could desire — or Bennett Jordan’s robe-at-a-cocktail-party stunt. While no Bachelorette viewer will be able to hear the words “grown,” “ass,” or “man” individually — or, heaven’s forbid, together — without shuddering after this episode, the eye roll-inducing content is a means to an end for the longevity of The Bachelorette.

