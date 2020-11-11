Gossip Girl Reboot Photos Show The Cast In Fashion’s Biggest Trends

Ever since HBO Max announced the Gossip Girl reboot, we knew it would have big shoes to fill. The Blair-Serena-Nate love triangle was fun and all, but we all know the real reason we came back for more season after season (and then subsequently re-watched every season twice during lockdown). Between Blair’s colored tights and collared mini dresses and Serena’s boho frocks and designer tote bags, the fashion in Gossip Girl was, and always will be, a mecca of style. But, after seeing photos of the Gossip Girl reboot cast sprawled on the steps of The Metropolitan Museum of Art on Tuesday, we’re happy to report that Upper East Side’s Generation Z is more than fashionable enough to stand on its own.
Spotted at the site of many of Serena’s and Blair’s pre-school and lunch catch-ups, the new group appears in full fashion form, with singer-songwriter-turned-actress Jordan Alexander shaping up to be the show’s most style-forward high-schooler. In the photos, Alexander is wearing a billowy, pin-striped button-down with her uniform tie. Are those navy blue bike shorts she’s wearing? To Constance Billard? And cream-colored, mock-croc knee-highs courtesy of Schutz? We’re into it. And that red, Fendi baguette bag, a signature of Carrie Bradshaw. Is it vintage?
The Babysitter: Killer Queen's Emily Alyn Lind is dressed in a fuzzy, plaid oversized sweater over a white shirt with a statement collar wrapped in a navy blue bow — a Blair Waldorf signature — can certainly keep up. Black, heeled loafers with a pair of sheer socks, a combination we saw all over fashion month in October 2019, complete the Queen B of the Upper East Side effect. Tavi Gevinson in a shirt with a Peter Pan collar, Savannah Smith in swoon-worthy, sky-high platform loafers from Sam Edelman, and Zion Moreno with a tiny bag all also showed up to The Met dressed for the occasion in fall's best trends — the occasion, naturally, being a normal school day at Manhattan’s most elite, fictional prep school.
Another cast member, played by Molly’s Game actress Whitney Peak looks like she will take over from Jenny Humphrey. In the photos, Peak’s character is pairing the school uniform with Adidas Superstars from a recent Beyoncé collaboration and a standard, red book tote. Even with the A-list name attached to her sneakers, we can't imagine the likes of Blair or Serena being too kind to anyone caught in sneakers. Poor Little J.
Like the show’s original male cast, the new crowd from St. Jude’s seems to put less emphasis on school-day style. Thomas Doherty and Eli Brown appear in standard school uniforms, though Doherty did sport a designer fanny pack for the occasion. And, while Evan Mock’s navy blue hoodie was casual and cool, it’s the pink hair that’s currently most standout.
Judging by these photos, the newest members of the Gossip Girl world have their fingers on the pulse of fashion. With loafers, a top shoe trend for fall 2020, statement collars, logo fanny packs, and tiny cardigans making appearances all in one photo, it’s looking to be another fashion hit. And, given the recent uptick in popularity for collegiate and prep school fashion, the show’s comeback couldn’t have come at a better time. Bring on the pleated mini skirts and logo tights.
Ahead, scroll through all of the fashion-filled photos available thus far of Gossip Girl 2.0.