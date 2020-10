After watching the Bachelorette premiere , it is easy to see why so many fans have accepted the rumors that Clare leaves the show early because she wants to be with Dale Moss as fact. The connection between Clare and Dale on night one was undeniable and the trailer highlights their attraction with multiple shots of them kissing and cuddling in bed. This has to be a misdirect to trick the audience into thinking Clare lasts until fantasy suites. It's also entirely possible that some of the footage is from an update of Clare and Dale’s relationship after she already stepped down as the lead — as we now know, The Bachelor and Bachelorette cameras never stop rolling. Madison Prewett and Peter Weber infamously filmed a reunion after regular Bachelor filming and Hannah Brown and Jed Wyatt taped their confrontation weeks after getting engaged during the normal process. If Clare and Dale did find happiness together, we can be sure producers sent a camera crew along to capture some bona fide evidence to use at some point this season.