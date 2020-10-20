Another standout moment in the preview is when one man is overheard saying, “Why don’t the 15 of us just walk out?” We see the men leaving, but the scene does not provide any context so this could have happened after Tayshia took over. However, I am going to assume that Clare is still the Bachelorette still when this comment is uttered. Last year, during Hannah Brown’s season, 15 bachelors remained after the third rose ceremony. This is further proof that Clare sticks around to pass out roses for at least three rose ceremonies, which would equal four episodes.