Finally — A Truly Juicy Bachelorette Trailer!

After months of shocking revelations and gossip floating around the now-iconic La Quinta Resort where season 16 of The Bachelorette was filmed, we’re about to see Clare Crawley find love on the reality dating show — and find out exactly how she blows up its long-established protocol in the process. ABC knows how eager we are to watch this season, and the network is playing into our excitement with a final trailer that exposes just how wild Clare’s journey will be.
Despite the fact that rumors from the set have been flying since Clare and her suitors hit the resort earlier this year, The Bachelorette has been very coy about what Bachelor Nation might be seeing this season. We know that our leading lady makes history by ending her run as the lead early after falling for one of her 31 boyfriends, and we know that Tayshia Adams was flown in last minute to replace her. But the show barely teased those crucial elements, instead choosing to focus on the fact that Clare is the oldest Bachelorette in its history and is also much older than many of her suitors.
Thankfully, we’re finally getting a glimpse at what’s about to play out this season, and Chris Harrison really wasn’t lying about it being like nothing we’ve ever seen before. Things start off normally — save for the fact that it’s taking place at a hotel resort instead of the Bachelor mansion — but it quickly devolves into chaos after Clare basically falls head over heels for Dale Moss.
“I think I just met my husband,” our Bachelorette swoons shortly after meeting Dale, foreshadowing a series of events that leads to the other 30 suitors having emotional meltdowns.
There are tears, there are threats to leave production, and there’s even a mean-spirited jab about Clare being the oldest Bachelorette (fragile masculinity at work, folks!). But most importantly, everyone just wants to know what happens next.
“Are we going to get another Bachelorette?” one contestant inquires. We all know the answer to that question — hi, Tayshia!
It only makes sense that the best Bachelorette trailer we’ve seen for this season airs right before that the show makes its return. I’ve got my coping pinot grigio with me as well as my mug for all this tea.
Season 16 of The Bachelorette airs tonight on ABC.