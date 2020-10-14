These 16 Indie Fashion Sales Will Help Combat Prime Day Burnout

If you’re not a regular Amazon Prime user, Prime Day — one of the biggest shopping events of the year — can be overwhelming, to say the least. For starters, it’s commonplace for the site to shut down from so many people logging on all at once. Between that and the vast number of discounts to wade through, it’s inevitable to feel burnt out after a full day of browsing. Our solution? Taking a break from it all to check out some of the equally covetable discounts happening on the indie side of retail. Despite what the internet might have you believe right now, there are sales going on outside of the Prime universe — and we’ve gathered them all up in one easy-to-navigate place.
As we speak, prices on items from some of your favorite indie labels, including Abacaxi, Wolf Circus, Chromat, Mara Hoffman, and more, are being generously marked down. We’re talking 70% off Ganni here. Like with Amazon Prime Day, which started on Tuesday and ends on Wednesday night, these deals won’t last long. So, before Amazon’s two-day extravaganza leaves you stuck with just a food processor that you may not even need, take a break from the scrolling and, instead, shop the 16 more laid-back indie fashion deals ahead.
