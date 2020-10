Does The Bachelorette Pay For Her Own Clothes?

According to Money , each season, the show provides a budget for stylist Cary Fetman to work with. From there, Fetman works alongside the current Bachelorette to handpick each of the looks featured in their respective seasons. During Emily Maynard’s season of the Bachelorette in 2012, the clothing budget was, according to reports, a whopping $350k and included a $40k Randi Rahm gown and $1,045 Christian Louboutin heels. (Maynard’s clothing budget was the highest ever on the show at the time.) During Becca Kufrin’s season in 2018, she wore a $22k Randi Rahm gown for the premiere, as well as a Tom Ford sequin dress later in the season that cost $6k. And given that Crawley is also wearing a Randi Rahm gown on night one, we can only presume that her budget is equally substantial. “The fashion is a big part of the Bachelorette’s journey during their season,” Rahm told Refinery29. "This is a true couture piece, and therefore, we cannot divulge the actual price, but it is a pretty penny."