The Designer Of Clare Crawley’s Night One Dress Is A Bachelorette Veteran

Rahm is no stranger to dressing stars on both the Bachelor and the Bachelorette . In fact, the designer was responsible for none other than season 13’s star Rachel Lindsay’s sparkling finale dress , as well as her wedding dress . She also designed dresses for Emily Maynard, the season 8 Bachelorette, and Becca Kufrin from season 14, among others. “Working with the Bachelorette is such a wonderful experience,” Rahm says. The designer explains that she — along with all of the designers in the running for placement on the show — are privy to which contestant has been chosen for the season in advance, giving them the ability to customize the gowns they send for consideration: “I send what I feel will be the most beautiful, stunning, and appropriate pieces.” The pieces are then sent to Bachelorette stylist Cary Fetman and the contestant, who go through racks and racks of gowns and select which ones are right for each of the season’s big events, including night one and the final rose. “Crawley was the one to choose her premiere dress out of many, many gowns,” Rahm says. “She went right to it and picked it for the opening night.”