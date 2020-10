This Cool Vintage Denim Label Is Now At Walmart

Just as we'd hoped, each design is practically oozing with '80s spirit — featuring everything from flared silhouettes and cropped jackets to OTT matching sets and brazenly mixed fabrics. “We were impressed with how Walmart has optimized its already robust e-commerce platform and built a strong fashion destination where customers can discover quality, on-trend designs – no matter their style or budget,” says Jordache president Liz Berlinger. “It was clear to us that the retail landscape was changing and that Walmart was best positioned to meet people where they are shopping.” This is not the first time the mega-retailer has delighted shoppers with an unexpected selection of throwback threads: its recent launch of the Free Assembly line was the stuff of style dreams for anyone who loves a good utility-like staple, along with capsule collections from Anna Sui and Eloquii to boot. Walmart is certainly wiggling its way onto the fashion scene with Jordache as arguably the coolest addition to its growing portfolio of stylish offerings — and we're particularly stoked about slipping into a pair of the label's new jeans like we're Heidi Klum in 2008