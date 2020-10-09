This Cool Vintage Denim Label Is Now At Walmart

If you've been hungry for all things '80s ever since Eleven's dramatic makeover montage in Stranger Things (we're talking about the major Material Girl mall action in season three), then we've got something that'll whet your sartorial appetite. The beloved denim label that ruled that decade is coming back in a big way: Jordache just made its Walmart debut — and it's a time-traveling capsule back to the days when dungarees (not leggings) reigned supreme in all their high-waisted, butt-hugging, and acid-washed glory. The Jordache Vintage fall 2020 collection consists of about 20 pieces that will be drip-fed to fans over the coming week and, in true Walmart style, not a single one of the retro-inspired styles are priced over $100.
Just as we'd hoped, each design is practically oozing with '80s spirit — featuring everything from flared silhouettes and cropped jackets to OTT matching sets and brazenly mixed fabrics. “We were impressed with how Walmart has optimized its already robust e-commerce platform and built a strong fashion destination where customers can discover quality, on-trend designs – no matter their style or budget,” says Jordache president Liz Berlinger. “It was clear to us that the retail landscape was changing and that Walmart was best positioned to meet people where they are shopping.” This is not the first time the mega-retailer has delighted shoppers with an unexpected selection of throwback threads: its recent launch of the Free Assembly line was the stuff of style dreams for anyone who loves a good utility-like staple, along with capsule collections from Anna Sui and Eloquii to boot. Walmart is certainly wiggling its way onto the fashion scene with Jordache as arguably the coolest addition to its growing portfolio of stylish offerings — and we're particularly stoked about slipping into a pair of the label's new jeans like we're Heidi Klum in 2008.
Ahead, check out the Jordache Vintage pieces that are already live online at Walmart (and very deserving of a place in your cyber cart).
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.