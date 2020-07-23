Walmart’s Scoop Collection Just Went On Sale, & Dresses Start At $17

Need a Friday Jr. pick-me-up? We’ve got it right here: Walmart marked down a selection of rainbow-bright clothing styles from its exclusive Scoop collection. We’ve been fans of the re-animated, early-aughts imprint since the retailer first brought it back to life last fall — nailing the just-right ratio of easy-on-the-wallet prices with easy-on-the-eyes design.
The current slashed-price selection (and full-priced lineup, too) is an on-trend mix of summery prints, eye-popping neons, and a few unexpected warm-weather staples. For example, we didn’t know we needed an airy pointelle cardigan or a crochet-tank sweater until now. With a host of styles now clocking in well under $30, we doubt the discounted stock is going to stay on the virtual shelves for long — so best get to carting ASAP while the getting’s still good.
