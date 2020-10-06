20 Fashion Gifts For Your Most Stylish Friends

Take it from me, someone who’s notoriously hard to shop for: buying a gift for people who love fashion is not easy. For starters, fashion people have very specific taste — like really specific. (Ask someone in fashion to describe their style, and you’ll get a hodgepodge of references, all of which involve designers so niche that anyone outside of the industry will likely be hearing of them for the first time.) Unless they show you their desired item in person or send you a link to buy it online, it’s highly likely that you’ll end up ordering the wrong thing, even if the only difference is that one was the product of a fall ‘20 collection, and the other was from spring ‘21.
And yet, despite their pickiness, we love them, and they deserve a little something special during the holidays too, especially after a year like 2020. Luckily, there are some gifts that all of your fashionable friends will love. For example, a pair of loafers, AKA the only shoe style you’re going to see on Instagram until the first snowfall; a satin, printed scarf to be worn as a face mask, a head wrap, or, if your fashion friend doubles as a member of Gen Z, a top; and anything that’s tie-dye. A Connell Waldron-inspired chain will also do, as will a pearl necklace à la Harry Styles and Marc Jacobs. Of course, even with the 20 tried-and-true fashion gifts ahead, it’s best to be prepared for the worst — in other words, don’t forget to include a gift receipt.
Click on for fashion gifts to give your most stylish friend(s) this holiday season, all of which were chosen by one of their own.
