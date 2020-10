20 Fashion Gifts For Your Most Stylish Friends

Take it from me, someone who’s notoriously hard to shop for: buying a gift for people who love fashion is not easy. For starters, fashion people have very specific taste — like really specific. (Ask someone in fashion to describe their style, and you’ll get a hodgepodge of references, all of which involve designers so niche that anyone outside of the industry will likely be hearing of them for the first time.) Unless they show you their desired item in person or send you a link to buy it online, it’s highly likely that you’ll end up ordering the wrong thing, even if the only difference is that one was the product of a fall ‘20 collection, and the other was from spring ‘21.