Marc Jacobs On Self-Expression And Being “Perfectly Imperfect”

When it came to the bottle design, Jacobs used a process not unlike one for a fashion look. "I wanted some attributes of a classic fragrance bottle, but I wanted it to be chopped up, and I wanted it to become more of an eccentric and charming representation of a classic bottle,” he says. The final design is a dome-like bottle with a crystal-cut cap featuring a collection of mismatched charms ranging from a domino piece to a bow and banana. For the latter, Jacobs also went into the archives and dug through a box of charms left over in the design room. “We just kind of got some clay and an old, classic fragrance stopper, and we put a big clump of clay, and I started shoving random things,” he says. “I was just rummaging through the box, and there was, like, a heart locket, and then the blocks with the ‘MJ.’” They were all just kind of things that may have some meaning to me, but they were really a very instinctive, in-the-moment collage of bits and pieces of things that I just had at hand that I wanted to use to make this bottle cap.” He calls the process “very organic and instinctive,” adding that “there was a lot of love and a lot of instinct and a lot of whim that went into it, and I think that’s where it gets its charm.”