While we always follow our hearts when it comes to choosing products that actually excite us, each of our MVPs was selected based on more than just gut instinct. Using our anonymous audience data, we took a more analytical look at the top-shopped items year-to-date and pulled out the goods that our team approved for being tried-and-true from first-hand testing and everyday use. We then weighed those standouts based on their aesthetics, value, sustainability, inclusivity, and multi-functionality magic; we narrowed it down to our award-winning list of reader- and us-approved items (plus, one crowd-sourced wildcard!). We also chose goods that felt particularly emblematic of our current climate into consideration — including (but not limited to) quarantine-friendly goods like matching sweatsuits, bike helmets, and home office chairs. The awards serve as a badge of honor for the 29 that delivered on their promise of improving our lives, whether it was in a big obvious way or a teeny-tiny subtle one.