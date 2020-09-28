Story from The Bachelor

Kaitlyn Bristowe’s DWTS Injury & Other Bachelor Nation News You May Have Missed

Martha Sorren
Photo: Courtesy of Eric McCandless/ABC.
Need an antidote to the regular news? The Bachelor Nation news was almost all positive last week, with a new Bach baby, another one on the way, a fan-favorite starting a YouTube channel, and an exciting update about Matt James' Bachelor season.
Step away from the trash fire that is the rest of the country right now, and dive into some lighthearted news about your fave Bachelor stars. The trash fire will (unfortunately) be right there for you when you get back.

Kaitlyn Bristowe Suffered An Injury On Dancing With The Stars

One bit of sad news from last week is that Kaitlyn hurt her ankle ahead of her second performance, and she still hasn't totally healed. "Not gonna lie. It's been a tough week. Ankle is still so sore which has really put a damper on rehearsing. No MRI results as of this minute, which has been mentally draining too," she admitted on Instagram.
Advertisement
However, she continued to dance through the pain, because she's wanted to do DWTS forever, and she's not letting anything get in her way.

Lesley Murphy is Expecting

The fan-favorite from Sean Lowe's Bachelor season later went on to date Dean Unglert during Bachelor Winter Games. After that didn't work out she settled down with her now-fiancé Alex Kavanagh. Settled isn't quite the right word, though, because the two jet-setters traveled all over the world together. Now that they've been grounded for a bit, they decided to start a family, and they're already planning for how the baby will fit into their future travel plans.
"Baby Kavanagh taking flight in 2021! Finally someone to occupy the middle seat," Lesley joked in her Instagram announcement.

Tenley Molzahn Welcomed A Baby Girl

Speaking of babies, the former Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise star just had her first with husband Taylor Leopold. They named their daughter Rell Jaymes Leopold, and Tenley said on Instagram that her middle name is a tribute to Taylor and Tenley's dads: Jay and James.

Hannah Brown Started A YouTube Channel

The latest Bachelor Nation star to head over to YouTube is Hannah Brown. In her intro video, she copied Tyler Cameron's own YouTube video debut by speaking from the bathtub. Hannah's first video is under two minutes, but she promised in the caption that she plans for her channel to be a place where she can "finally tell my own story my own way." Check out the clip here, where she drinks from a teacup labeled "boy tears."
Advertisement

The Bachelor Is Finally Filming

On September 22, Matt James tweeted that he was officially leaving on his phone-less journey to find love as the 2021 Bachelor. "See y'all in 2 months," he wrote alongside a heart emoji. Filming is beginning right on time with previous years, so the usual January premiere date should remain unchanged.

The New Bachelorette Promo Is Full Of Tears

As we wait for the October 13 premiere of Clare Crawley's Bachelorette season, ABC dropped yet another teaser. In it, literally everyone is crying. Plus, we get to see some of the Clare we loved on Juan Pablo Galavis' season as she shuts down one of her suitors with a swift, "Do not ever talk to me like that."

Hannah Godwin Is Crashing Virtual Bachelorette Watch Parties

Hannah G. is "crashing" fans' Zoom watch parties on Bachelorette premiere night. But since she's living that post-BIP influencer life, the party crashing is in the name of — and in partnership with — a liquor brand. Still, if that's your thing and you really want some Hannah G. facetime, you can follow the instructions on her Insta.
May the odds be ever in your favor!

More from TV

R29 Original Series

Button: Register To Vote