Kaitlyn Bristowe Suffered An Injury On Dancing With The Stars
Sing it with me. I AM MOANNNNAAA. Not gonna lie. It’s been a tough week. Ankle is still so sore which has really put a damper on rehearsing. No MRI results as of this minute, which has been mentally draining too. So we are going to need those votes tomorrow night!!OK? #teamwillyouacceptthisdance #Willyouacceptthisdance #DWTS
Lesley Murphy is Expecting
Started from the kitchen now we’re here👩❤️👨👼🏼Baby Kavanagh taking flight in 2021! Finally someone to occupy the middle seat :) @drone.pilot and I couldn’t be more excited to grow our little family!!! #family #love #travel #adventure #coronababy #thelastdance #kitchendance #encore
Tenley Molzahn Welcomed A Baby Girl
We’ve been completely captivated & swept off our feet in love with our precious baby girl, we haven’t gotten around to introductions. Please meet our little beauty, Rell Jaymes Leopold. (More in my stories about her name & more birth details!) — We are soooo in love, she’s absolute perfection. 💕 Now here comes the baby spam and all the story telling!
Hannah Godwin Is Crashing Virtual Bachelorette Watch Parties
Tuesday’s just became the new Monday’s ⚡️🌹 I’m so excited to announce that @rumhaven and I are going to be crashing premiere night watch parties - virtually! Head to the link below to enter for a chance to win a video call with me so we can tune in and craft my signature RumHaven cocktail together on Tuesday, 10/13! #for21+ #RumHaven #ad Link to enter: discover.rumhaven.com/hannahg