If you're a fan of the Bachelor franchise, the best time to be on Twitter is while one of the many, many iterations of the show is airing. (It's also one of the least exhausting times to be on Twitter, considering how much blood-pressure-heightening content tends to be rule it at literally any other time of the day.) But when it comes time to turn on The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, or Bachelor in Paradise, fans come together to live tweet about the largely inconsequential drama. And while there are plenty of Bachelor devotees out there who are great to follow, there are also some Bachelor stars to follow on Twitter during Bachelor in Paradise (and The Bachelor, Bachelorette, and Bachelor: Winter Games, should that gem of a show ever come back.)
While it's always a good idea to follow a few people on Twitter who currently contestants on Bachelor In Paradise for some inside intel (see: Demi Burnett, Dylan Barbour, and Derek Peth for a good little starter set), but this list is all about the unofficial council of Bachelor nation commentators. They're consistent, like ex-football players on ESPN. Former stars can approach their commentary with both wisdom and impartiality. They have inside knowledge of this franchise and can bring that information to the rest of us. They also have jokes. So many jokes.