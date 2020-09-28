Jordyn Woods Is Dating Someone New After All That Tristan Thompson Drama

This time last year, Jordyn Woods' name was still splashed across every major headline in relation to a scandal connected to the Kardashians and NBA star Tristan Thompson. She's learned a lot from that rough patch, and now, the influencer is living her best life.
In 2019, Woods became the subject of season 16 of Keeping Up with the Kardashians after it was revealed that she had been briefly entangled with Thompson, Khloé Kardashian's then-boyfriend at the time. Woods claimed that they had only kissed — while she was under the influence of alcohol at a house party — but the revelation made her the target of the oldest Kardashian sisters' rage and ended her long relationship with Kylie Jenner. As speculation into the incident continued, Woods also experienced constant cyberbullying from Kardashian fans on social media.
Looking back, the 23-year-old still remembers how painful the experience was for her. In conversation with Hillsong Church's Natalie Manuel Lee on an episode of Now with Natalie, Woods shared that the fallout with the famous family was life-altering.
"I remember just sitting in a very dark place. I had my family to talk to, I had you to talk to, but I just felt like I had no one," Woods explained. "You take everything you think you know for a whole decade, the people you think you know, the life you think you know, everything that you've grown up doing and you take it all away from someone. I didn't even know how to feel."
"I deleted everything off of my phone," she continued sadly. "I wouldn't respond to anyone. I pushed people away that probably shouldn’t have been pushed away but I just couldn't trust anyone. Everything in my life changed."
Fortunately, everything is coming up roses in this new post-Kardashians chapter of her life. Woods has a lot going for her: a fitness brand, a possible future in music, and a new relationship. She just went Instagram official with Karl-Anthony Towns, a basketball player who starts for the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Woods is thankful for her newfound happiness, especially since it came as a result of learning some very hard life lessons. Though she hates what she and her family had to go through because of the scandal, the reality star feels like it made her stronger.
"I'm not happy that people were hurt and people had to go through what they went through," she told Lee on Now with Natalie. "It was a lot for everyone, my family, other families, friends, and not in a million years have I had a negative intention to do something bad to anyone I love. I wouldn't say I'm happy something like that happened, but I'm happy I was able to become who I am today."
"A lot can happen in one year, a lot," Woods mused. "Over months, and losing everything I thought I knew and gaining so much knowledge, you just can only be happy. The amount of strength I've gained in this year alone, nothing else could have shaped me to the person I am today."