The Emotional Reason Jordyn Woods Joined The Masked Singer

Guessing who’s under the bevy of colorful costumes on the celebrity singing competition The Masked Singer is usually very difficult — who knew that so many stars sounded the same? — but this season, there was one contestant who couldn’t hide her identity no matter how hard she tried: Jordyn Woods.
On last night's episode, Woods was unmasked to be the fighting Kangaroo, to the surprise of literally no one. From the beginning, fans were certain that the social media influencer was behind the mask, and her clues pretty much gave it away. Woods told viewers that she had recently lost a very close family member, found herself in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons, and wasn't going to let bullies win — that's all Woods right there. And if the pointed clues weren't enough, the singing voice did it; we'd recognize Woods' signature rasp anywhere.
Advertisement
When she was unmasked, to the pleasure of the judges and the crowd, Woods was all smiles. "I love this show," she told the room. "I felt like this was an opportunity for people to see a different side of me that not even I knew existed. It's been so much fun."
Backstage, Woods revealed that love for the reality competition wasn't her only reason for signing on to The Masked Singer. She also had a major point to prove to the naysayers. After the tumultuous events of last year left her relationship with former best friend Kylie Jenner in tatters, Woods found herself on the Kardashian shit list. As a result, fans of the reality stars also turned against her, and Woods became a target of vicious online bullying.
But, like she said on The Masked Singer, Woods is determined to never let the bullies stop her. If anything, she's taking turning those bad vibes into fuel for her future. "Even when I was younger I was always kind of the underdog," Woods told People after the big reveal. "So I just kind of took that and turned it into my strength. The things that happened to you don’t define you, you define you. So just make the best of life."
Advertisement
"I feel like life is so short and unpredictable that you just have to really focus on the people that love you and things that are good for your soul and God, putting God first," she continued. "I answer to God, and I know that my purpose is bigger than me, so I dealt with what life gave me and moved forward."
Fans of Woods' unique voice — and Robin Thicke, who compared her sound to India Arie's — will be thrilled to know that the model isn't shelving her talents any time soon. In fact, Woods shared, she's been working on some music of her own and will be making her musical debut very soon. "Yes, there will be an album!" she teased in conversation with People. "Stay tuned for when this is over and I can actually get to the studio to record the music I’ve made."
Woods unmasking leaves seven contestants in the running: Turtle, Frog, Kitty, Banana, Rhino, Astronaut, and Night Angel. Most of their identities won't be as easy to guess as the Kangaroo's — though I have a pretty good idea of who the Night Angel is — but we're that much closer to crowning the winner of this season of The Masked Singer.
Advertisement