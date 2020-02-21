Jordyn Woods Just Responded To That Masked Singer Theory

When season 3 of The Masked Singer began earlier this month, it didn’t take long before fans of the show were compiling theories about the celebrities who might be behind the colorful costumes. One name, in particular, keeps jumping out to the show’s super-sleuth audience: Jordyn Woods.
This season of The Masked Singer features an interesting lineup. There is a glamorous cat, a frog in a zootsuit, a taco, and many more. Several of the contestants have already been unmasked — rapper Lil Wayne was revealed to be the robot, and legendary funk singer Chaka Khan was Miss Monster. But fans are keeping a close eye on the kangaroo thanks to the running theory that Woods is behind the mask.
Advertisement
Woods is now outright denying the claims that she’s the talented kangaroo — which she loves. “That's crazy," she said to Entertainment Tonight of the theory. "No, I love that show so much. My sister and I watch it all the time. I wish I could be on that show."
"No, I actually love the kangaroo though," continued Woods. "I've been watching this season, but I'm late a couple episodes, so I need to catch up."
I'm not entirely convinced, and fans of the singing competition are with me. The evidence is too damning. In the first episode of the show, the kangaroo dropped a few key hints that nearly confirmed our suspicions, saying that they had found themselves in the spotlight for the wrong reasons and was fighting back against the bullies attacking them.
It tracks with Woods’ entire 2019. She was embroiled in a massive scandal after it was revealed that she had kissed Khloé Kardashian’s then-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, resulting in a swarm of vicious attacks. Fans are certain that Woods was behind the moving performances of Robyn’s "Dancing on My Own” and Rihanna’s “Diamonds” — both songs that could apply to her emotional journey.
Later episodes included a special cameo from a tree who called the kangaroo his "older sister." The tree's voice sounded a lot like Jaden Smith, who is close family friends with Woods. Her late father John Woods was a sound engineer on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, and he became so close to the show's star that Will Smith was named Woods' godfather.
I know that she's debunked the theory, but it sounds a little fake to me. From all of the clues to the raspy by sweet voice itself, there's no way that Woods isn't the kangaroo. But if it's really not her, who else could it be?
Advertisement