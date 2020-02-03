Is Jordyn Woods Really On The Masked Singer?

The third season of popular reality competition The Masked Singer is underway, and the new lineup of mystery contestants is wilder than ever. The latest edition of the singing series includes a llama, a taco, another monster (no, it’s not T-Pain again), and a kangaroo that many are suspecting has a Kardashian konnection.
Fans are convinced that the celebrity behind the kangaroo costume is influencer Jordyn Woods, and for good reason. During the contestants' introductions in the first episode, the kangaroo hinted at a personal struggle that audiences may be familiar with — because we watched it play out on Keeping Up with the Kardashians.
Advertisement
"I recently lost a person who held my family’s heart together. Then by my own admission, I found myself in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons,” offered the kangaroo as a clue. “I have to fight for my family and show them that bullies never win.”
"One of my greatest fears is being vulnerable, and this year I’ve had no other option than to be vulnerable,” the kangaroo continued. “But with this kangaroo costume, I feel like I can get my superhero powers back.”
In 2017, Woods' father John passed away from cancer. His death brought his family closer together, and also strengthened the existing friendship between Woods and her then-best friend Kylie Jenner. Unfortunately, that relationship came to a screeching halt in 2019. When rumors swirled that Woods had been involved with Khloe Kardashian's boyfriend Tristan Thompson, the influencer became estranged from her best friend and the Kardashian-Jenner clan. What followed was a vicious storm of slander and online bullying, and the 22-year-old was forced to defend herself from attacks on all sides.
Adding to the suspicion that Woods is behind the kangaroo mask was the contestant's debut performance on Sunday's premiere of The Masked Singer. Closing out the show, the kangaroo delivered a heartfelt performance of Robyn's "Dancing On My Own," and the singer's low, raspy tone was very reminiscent of Woods' natural speaking voice. Jordy, is that you?
KANGAROO IS JORDYN WOODS YALL #TheMaskedSinger pic.twitter.com/73vl4gj2LY— Yaska (@DaRealYaska) February 3, 2020
Call me crazy but I think the kangaroo is for sure Jordyn Woods. Am I crazy? #themaskedsinger— Keirstan (@Keirstan19) February 3, 2020
the kangaroo is @jordynwoods and i know it #themaskedsinger pic.twitter.com/iGbitqfIYe— HunterGehrman (@HunterGehrman) February 3, 2020
If Woods is in fact behind the kangaroo mask, it'll probably take some time before her identity is revealed. Her vocals in her debut performance on the show really impressed the impressed the judges, meaning that we could be seeing more of her onstage in the weeks to come.
Advertisement