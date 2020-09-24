H&M Tapped Barbie Ferreira For Its David Bowie-Inspired Studio Campaign

According to Wikell, the fall Studio collection was already under way when lockdown started. “Luckily for us, the fabrics — recycled Italian wools, Italian leather, organic cottons — we’d chosen for this collection were unaffected,” she says. Her team’s biggest challenge, though, came after the collection was complete. “The Studio campaign had to be styled and shot remotely, which was a completely new format for us,” she says. “But it worked perfectly. Our collection is about self-expression and identity so it was fitting to have our talents (who were all over the world) create their own image and looks.”