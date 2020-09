Zendaya has made quite the name for herself appearing on red carpets over the years. Each time you think she can’t possibly outdo herself, she does so in a way that is breathtaking and original. She also does this with the help of her longtime stylist, Law Roach . The pair have gotten creating one-of-a-kind looks down to a science. I mean, who could forget her Emmy’s look last year where she single-handedly convinced everyone that not only do we need a Poison Ivy movie but that she was the only one we could ever see starring as the glamorous supervillain?