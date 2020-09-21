Surprise: This Chic Vintage-Inspired Line Is From Walmart

Today, retail giant Walmart launched something unexpected: Free Assembly, a new line of utility-chic wardrobe staples that could have been culled from the racks of an expertly curated vintage store. Helmed by Dwight Benton (an apparel-industry veteran of Old Navy, J.Crew, and Bonobos), the offering appears to be Walmart’s take on the bohemian, denim-driven aesthetic that’s become a hallmark of cool-girl millennial style; think chore coats, sailor-style trousers, high-waisted jeans with a ’90s vibe, and cotton shirting that borrows from traditional menswear.
The new line boasts something that few other budget-friendly brands can promise: a wide selection of eco-friendly fabrications (including organic cotton and recycled polyester) and inclusive size ranges (sizing for most items goes up to a 22). And, finally, it wouldn’t be a Walmart brand without affordable price points: Free Assembly’s under-$45 range is in line with an affordability that the retailer has been known to call “unbeatable”. Recently, Walmart has bulked up its style offerings with a competitively-priced capsule collection from Anna Sui, re-animated the once-renowned boutique Scoop with an in-house collection of SoHo-ready separates, and launched Eloquii Elements as a collaborative effort with the beloved plus-size fashion brand. And now, there's Free Assembly — a label that Benton describes as, "truly unmatched in the industry.” "I don’t think there’s been a great new modern brand offering this level of quality for such incredible prices – and at this scale – since the mid-1990s,” he went on to share.
Click through to peep our vintage-inspired favorites from the refreshing fall-ready line.
