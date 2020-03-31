These Spring Jackets Are A Breath Of Fresh Air

For many of us right now, quiet moments outdoors — walking the dog and feeling the sun on our face, enjoying drinks on the balcony or in the backyard (all while following social-distancing rules, of course) — have become the highlight of our days.
The perfect thing to wear over your go-to matching sweatsuit for these bittersweet excursions? A versatile topper perfect for April’s transitional weather and beyond. Spring jacket trends for 2020 include pieces that can be layered or worn a few different ways (including under a parka or puffer on colder days), and those that add an appealing splash of colour or texture to an outfit.
You can’t go wrong with interesting silhouettes such as cropped or boxy bodies, full or even pleated sleeves, tailored collars and patch pockets, workwear-inspired designs, and utilitarian fabrics with waterproofing or water-repellent features.
Here are 10 essential outerwear styles for spring 2020.
