For those who are on tighter quarantine guidelines, due to upcoming production schedules or health concerns, Emmys reps say they will find other ways to include them in the broadcast. That's kind of part of the fun of this whole thing. They hope this format will encourage people to be creative or have a little fun with their acceptance speeches. “So often when people win they award, they dedicate it to their kids. Well, your kids can be right there with you," Stewart said. "Maybe you’re accepting the award from their bedroom. This is a chance to reinvent every aspect of it. We really want people to think about that.”