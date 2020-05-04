Star Wars fans finally united over The Mandalorian — and not just because of Baby Yoda. The series just clicked and now we're all anxiously awaiting more. And as The Mandalorian's Behind-The-Scenes companion series drops on Disney+ (on May The Fourth, no less), The Mandalorian season 2 is top of mind once again. Even though it's as mysterious as Pedro Pascal's face under that mask.
Many fans assumed that Star Wars Day 2020 would bring a trailer for The Mandalorian season 2, but instead we got news that Taika Waititi has teamed up with 1917 screenwriter Krysty Wilson-Cairns to make a new Star Wars feature film, and confirmation that Leslye Headland (Russian Doll, Bachelorette) will helm a new Star Wars series for Disney+. Both of which are great news! But in lieu of any concrete Mandalorian season 2 news, here's every update you may have missed from the past few months — at least we can pour over these details until we get that dang trailer.
The Mandalorian Season 2 Has A 2020 Premiere Date
Bob Iger announced in February that The Mandalorian season 2 will premiere in October. It's currently in post-production (which means it's likely unaffected by the coronavirus pandemic shutdown) according to executive producer Dave Filoni. "We are working away," Filloni told Entertainment Tonight. "We're pretty fortunate. We're in a really good position to do the work we're doing, so Jon and I are just all in on it at this point."
Taika Waititi, Carl Weathers, & More Will Direct The Mandalorian Season 2 Episodes
Not all of season 2's directors have been announced, but we do know that Carl Weathers is joining Rick Famuyiwa, Jon Favreau, and Filloni behind the camera. Favreau, who serves as showrunner, did not get to direct season 1 because he was busy directing the Lion King remake. Additionally, it is rumored that Sin City director Robert Rodriguez is also directing an episode — which is exciting, but not yet confirmed.
Let's be real though: we need a full list of The Mandalorian season 2 directors that includes a whole lot more women.
Baby Yoda May Have A Name In Season 2
Anything other than "The Child," please. In late 2019, then Disney CEO Bob Iger told the Star Wars Show that Baby Yoda has a name.
Now, why would the very smart, media savvy CEO of Lucasfilm's parent company reveal such a juicy nugget of intel if the series wasn't planning to reveal said name in the near future? Just saying.
Who's Joining The Mandalorian Cast In Season 2?
Per Deadline, Michael Bien from The Terminator and Aliens is joining the cast. But some of the most exciting casting news has yet to be officially confirmed. Rosario Dawson is rumored to be in The Mandalorian season 2 as a live action version of fan favorite Clone Wars animated series protagonist Ahsoka Tano. Disney did not comment on the claims at the time, as is the way with most Star Wars news. After all, we didn't know the likes of Amy Sedaris, Adam Pally, and Jason Sudeikis would show up on season 1 until their respective episodes dropped in fall 2019.
Especially since are so many rumors about The Mandalorian season 2 out there. There's speculation about Rebels character Sabine Wren joining the game, and potential clues that Darth Maul could show up after surprising fans at the end of Solo. More will be revealed as we get closer and closer to the premiere, but if you think Lucasfilm is going to spoil the reveal of an exciting cameo like Maul or Ahsoka before the episodes themselves drop, you haven't been following the Star Wars Universe all that closely.
Until we do get more news from official sources, Mandalorian fans can get their fix with Disney Gallery's docu-series on The Mandalorian, which will continue to drop new episodes throughout May and June. Even if there don't end up being any major sneak peeks at season 2 in those episodes, it's probably worth pouring over them anyway, right?
