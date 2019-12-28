Baby Yoda Isn’t Going Anywhere: The Mandalorian Is Returning For Season 2

The explosive season 1 finale of The Mandalorian dropped on Disney+ this week, and our titular bounty-hunter-turned-dad once again stepped up to save the most precious thing the internet has ever seen from evil Imperial clutches. While certain burning questions were answered — does the Mandalorian have a real name? (Yes.) Would we ever see his helmet come off? (Yes.) — some new, tantalizing loose ends were also introduced or left unanswered. As the credits rolled on episode 8, we naturally immediately wondered when the series would return.
There’s some good news for us, then! Season 2 of The Mandalorian is in the works, and creator Jon Favreau confirmed the series would be returning next fall. He tweeted this on Friday, along with a photo of a Gamorrean statuette. Casual viewers may or may not recognize the green-skinned, troll-like alien species as the ones who guarded Jabba the Hutt in the original film trilogy, and it could be a hint of what’s to come in season 2.
Season 2 of #TheMandalorian coming Fall 2020 pic.twitter.com/8VQYLDMQ0V— Jon Favreau (@Jon_Favreau) December 27, 2019
The Mandalorian’s season 1 finale was a satisfying end to this chapter, hyping fans up for future Star Wars series. Several have already been announced, including one centering on Rogue One’s Cassian Andor and another on Obi-Wan Kenobi (the latter is directed by Deborah Chow, who also became the first woman ever to direct a live-action Star Wars installment with her episodes of The Mandalorian).
The show’s triumphant first season also offered up plenty of rabbit holes to explore. How do the events of The Mandalorian tie into the greater Star Wars timeline? Some key characters from the Skywalker saga are reportedly set to appear next season, according to insiders speaking to Deadline. Why does our big bad Moff Gideon have the Darksaber, the rare and legendary black lightsaber? Where are the Jedi, and can the Mandalorian and the Baby find them? And what does the Empire want with the child, anyway?
For now, we’ll just have to speculate. Fall 2020 can’t come soon enough.
