Before you even bring it up, it's not going to be Boba Fett . Stop wishing for him to show up and steal focus from our Mando! As far as we know, that bounty hunter is still in Tatooine's Sarlacc pit. This episode may have indulged in a lot of Star Wars nostalgia from use of the Mos Eisley cantina to the pit droids from the pod race in The Phantom Menace, to even the way bounty-hunter-wannabe Toro's whining had a young Luke Skywalker tinge to it. But this mystery figure isn't Boba Fett. Boba's cape doesn't even look like the one in the short scene; his is short and brown, not long and black. Don't even try to tell me that Boba Fett has had time to both come back from the dead and get a makeover.